Police in Zamfara has arrested six foreigners and ten Nigerians involved in illegal Mining in the State.

The foreigners are from Bukina Faso and Niger Republic whom have been Mining in Zamfara for several years.

Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria had in July 2019 banned mining activities in Zamfara State and its environs.

The decision was part of measures to restore peace to the State bedevilled by banditry as many belief there’s nexus between Mining and banditry.

Recently, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has also signed an Executive Order banning all forms of mining activities in the State.

The order according to him will be in force until necessary arrangements are made between the federal and state governments on how to benefit from mining activities.

In its effort to ensure enforcement of the order, police in the state has arrested six foreigners and ten Locals involved in illegal Mining.

The were arrested at an illegal Mining sit of a notorious banditry kingpin Halilu Buzu who was recently killed by security operatives.

The Zamfara state commissioner of police, Mohammed Dalijan reveal this while parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Gusau.

He said Weapons, escavator, Mining chemicals and other items were recovered from the suspects.

The police vow to clear all illegal Mining site in the state to pave way for peace.