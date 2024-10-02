The Independent National Electoral Commission has denied releasing the Voters’ register to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State, Obbo Effanga, disclosed this in a chat with TVC News’ Uche Okoro in Port Harcourt.

The issue of the Voters Register in Rivers State has become the main issue as the slated Local Government election 72 hours away and their is confusion on what will happen.

This is in view of the Judgment by the Federal High Court in Abuja restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission from releasing the Voters Register for the State to the Rivers State Independent Electoral commission for the conduct of the Local Government Election slated for Saturday October 5.

