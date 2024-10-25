The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has accused the Nigeria Police of brutality, assault and illegal detention of its personnel.

In a statement by the State Public Relations Officer of the Corps, Kehinde Adeleke, the police Officers in mofty and Police jacket had driven recklessly into an estate being secured by NSCDC operatives to purportedly arrest a suspect.

Kehinde Adeleke said the Police officers on arrival resorted to intimidation after being asked to produce their Identity cards by the NSCDC officers in the estate before they would be to effect the arrest.

The NSCDC said the Police later mobilized about twenty officers to the estate to assault and inflict bodily harm on the NSCDC personnel as seen in the viral video.

According to the NSCDC, the victim was also handcuffed and taken to Ataoja Police Division before he was moved to the Police headquarters in Osogbo.

But a statement by the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, accused the NSCDC officers of preventing the Police from arresting a criminal suspect.

Yemisi Opalola alleged that the NSCDC officers also beat-up and injured two police officers who had come from Oyo State to effect the arrest and also deflated the tires of their vehicle.

She however confirmed the arrest and detention of the NSCDC officer who beat up the Police officer which she said was done after reinforcement from the nearest Division around the place