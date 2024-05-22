Osun State Police Command has paraded one Olatunji Damilola over alleged possession of guns and other firearms.Mr Olatunji was apprehended by officers of the Rapid Response Unit of the Police following an information received that some group of individuals engaged themselves in physical brawl along Balogun Agoro Junction in Osogbo.

According to findings, the clash which was as a result of bounty received from site developer in the town led to panic where a passer-by was said to have been hit buy gun shot.

Parading the suspect, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said efforts are on, to apprehend other suspects in connection with the case.

She said the suspect will be charged to court after Police investigation.

Items recovered from him include four pump action guns, three cut to size barrel, one locally made pistol, and thirty-three live cartridges of ammunition.