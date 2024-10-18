The House of Representatives says Nigeria is exploring the use of Artificial Intelligence to safeguard its democracy.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, made this known at the ongoing 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Artificial Intelligence, AI, is a set of technology that enables computers to perform a variety of functions.

Advertisement

Such functions as the ability to see, understand and translate spoken and written languages, analyse data, make recommendations and more.

It is the next phase of technological advancements across the globe and Nigeria says it will not be left out

At the ongoing IPU in Geneva, Switzerland, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, takes the stand on ‘Harnessing Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) for a More Peaceful and Sustainable Future’.

Advertisement

He said the theme resonates with Nigeria’s ongoing journey towards building an equitable and prosperous society, where technological advancements are at the forefront of its development agenda.

The Deputy Speaker says Nigeria is looking to adopt a National AI Policy Framework.

Advertisement

Mr. Kalu told his audience that the policy will pave the way for ethical use of AI in addressing key challenges, from automating agricultural processes to enhancing healthcare delivery.

The Deputy speaker insists AI is emerging as a powerful and viable tool across all sectors of the nation’s economy.

Nigeria envisions a future where artificial intelligence optimises wage employment, ensuring that automation leads to job creation than destruction.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives says Nigeria is exploring the use of Artificial Intelligence to safeguard its democracy.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, made this known at the ongoing 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Artificial Intelligence, AI, is a set of technology that enables computers to perform a variety of functions.

Advertisement

Such functions as the ability to see, understand and translate spoken and written languages, analyse data, make recommendations and more.

It is the next phase of technological advancements across the globe and Nigeria says it will not be left out

At the ongoing IPU in Geneva, Switzerland, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, takes the stand on ‘Harnessing Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) for a More Peaceful and Sustainable Future’.

Advertisement

He said the theme resonates with Nigeria’s ongoing journey towards building an equitable and prosperous society, where technological advancements are at the forefront of its development agenda.

The Deputy Speaker says Nigeria is looking to adopt a National AI Policy Framework.

Advertisement

Mr. Kalu told his audience that the policy will pave the way for ethical use of AI in addressing key challenges, from automating agricultural processes to enhancing healthcare delivery.

The Deputy speaker insists AI is emerging as a powerful and viable tool across all sectors of the nation’s economy.

Nigeria envisions a future where artificial intelligence optimises wage employment, ensuring that automation leads to job creation than destruction.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives says Nigeria is exploring the use of Artificial Intelligence to safeguard its democracy.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, made this known at the ongoing 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Artificial Intelligence, AI, is a set of technology that enables computers to perform a variety of functions.

Advertisement

Such functions as the ability to see, understand and translate spoken and written languages, analyse data, make recommendations and more.

It is the next phase of technological advancements across the globe and Nigeria says it will not be left out

At the ongoing IPU in Geneva, Switzerland, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, takes the stand on ‘Harnessing Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) for a More Peaceful and Sustainable Future’.

Advertisement

He said the theme resonates with Nigeria’s ongoing journey towards building an equitable and prosperous society, where technological advancements are at the forefront of its development agenda.

The Deputy Speaker says Nigeria is looking to adopt a National AI Policy Framework.

Advertisement

Mr. Kalu told his audience that the policy will pave the way for ethical use of AI in addressing key challenges, from automating agricultural processes to enhancing healthcare delivery.

The Deputy speaker insists AI is emerging as a powerful and viable tool across all sectors of the nation’s economy.

Nigeria envisions a future where artificial intelligence optimises wage employment, ensuring that automation leads to job creation than destruction.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives says Nigeria is exploring the use of Artificial Intelligence to safeguard its democracy.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, made this known at the ongoing 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Artificial Intelligence, AI, is a set of technology that enables computers to perform a variety of functions.

Advertisement

Such functions as the ability to see, understand and translate spoken and written languages, analyse data, make recommendations and more.

It is the next phase of technological advancements across the globe and Nigeria says it will not be left out

At the ongoing IPU in Geneva, Switzerland, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, takes the stand on ‘Harnessing Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) for a More Peaceful and Sustainable Future’.

Advertisement

He said the theme resonates with Nigeria’s ongoing journey towards building an equitable and prosperous society, where technological advancements are at the forefront of its development agenda.

The Deputy Speaker says Nigeria is looking to adopt a National AI Policy Framework.

Advertisement

Mr. Kalu told his audience that the policy will pave the way for ethical use of AI in addressing key challenges, from automating agricultural processes to enhancing healthcare delivery.

The Deputy speaker insists AI is emerging as a powerful and viable tool across all sectors of the nation’s economy.

Nigeria envisions a future where artificial intelligence optimises wage employment, ensuring that automation leads to job creation than destruction.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives says Nigeria is exploring the use of Artificial Intelligence to safeguard its democracy.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, made this known at the ongoing 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Artificial Intelligence, AI, is a set of technology that enables computers to perform a variety of functions.

Advertisement

Such functions as the ability to see, understand and translate spoken and written languages, analyse data, make recommendations and more.

It is the next phase of technological advancements across the globe and Nigeria says it will not be left out

At the ongoing IPU in Geneva, Switzerland, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, takes the stand on ‘Harnessing Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) for a More Peaceful and Sustainable Future’.

Advertisement

He said the theme resonates with Nigeria’s ongoing journey towards building an equitable and prosperous society, where technological advancements are at the forefront of its development agenda.

The Deputy Speaker says Nigeria is looking to adopt a National AI Policy Framework.

Advertisement

Mr. Kalu told his audience that the policy will pave the way for ethical use of AI in addressing key challenges, from automating agricultural processes to enhancing healthcare delivery.

The Deputy speaker insists AI is emerging as a powerful and viable tool across all sectors of the nation’s economy.

Nigeria envisions a future where artificial intelligence optimises wage employment, ensuring that automation leads to job creation than destruction.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives says Nigeria is exploring the use of Artificial Intelligence to safeguard its democracy.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, made this known at the ongoing 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Artificial Intelligence, AI, is a set of technology that enables computers to perform a variety of functions.

Advertisement

Such functions as the ability to see, understand and translate spoken and written languages, analyse data, make recommendations and more.

It is the next phase of technological advancements across the globe and Nigeria says it will not be left out

At the ongoing IPU in Geneva, Switzerland, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, takes the stand on ‘Harnessing Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) for a More Peaceful and Sustainable Future’.

Advertisement

He said the theme resonates with Nigeria’s ongoing journey towards building an equitable and prosperous society, where technological advancements are at the forefront of its development agenda.

The Deputy Speaker says Nigeria is looking to adopt a National AI Policy Framework.

Advertisement

Mr. Kalu told his audience that the policy will pave the way for ethical use of AI in addressing key challenges, from automating agricultural processes to enhancing healthcare delivery.

The Deputy speaker insists AI is emerging as a powerful and viable tool across all sectors of the nation’s economy.

Nigeria envisions a future where artificial intelligence optimises wage employment, ensuring that automation leads to job creation than destruction.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives says Nigeria is exploring the use of Artificial Intelligence to safeguard its democracy.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, made this known at the ongoing 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Artificial Intelligence, AI, is a set of technology that enables computers to perform a variety of functions.

Advertisement

Such functions as the ability to see, understand and translate spoken and written languages, analyse data, make recommendations and more.

It is the next phase of technological advancements across the globe and Nigeria says it will not be left out

At the ongoing IPU in Geneva, Switzerland, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, takes the stand on ‘Harnessing Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) for a More Peaceful and Sustainable Future’.

Advertisement

He said the theme resonates with Nigeria’s ongoing journey towards building an equitable and prosperous society, where technological advancements are at the forefront of its development agenda.

The Deputy Speaker says Nigeria is looking to adopt a National AI Policy Framework.

Advertisement

Mr. Kalu told his audience that the policy will pave the way for ethical use of AI in addressing key challenges, from automating agricultural processes to enhancing healthcare delivery.

The Deputy speaker insists AI is emerging as a powerful and viable tool across all sectors of the nation’s economy.

Nigeria envisions a future where artificial intelligence optimises wage employment, ensuring that automation leads to job creation than destruction.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives says Nigeria is exploring the use of Artificial Intelligence to safeguard its democracy.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, made this known at the ongoing 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Artificial Intelligence, AI, is a set of technology that enables computers to perform a variety of functions.

Advertisement

Such functions as the ability to see, understand and translate spoken and written languages, analyse data, make recommendations and more.

It is the next phase of technological advancements across the globe and Nigeria says it will not be left out

At the ongoing IPU in Geneva, Switzerland, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, takes the stand on ‘Harnessing Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) for a More Peaceful and Sustainable Future’.

Advertisement

He said the theme resonates with Nigeria’s ongoing journey towards building an equitable and prosperous society, where technological advancements are at the forefront of its development agenda.

The Deputy Speaker says Nigeria is looking to adopt a National AI Policy Framework.

Advertisement

Mr. Kalu told his audience that the policy will pave the way for ethical use of AI in addressing key challenges, from automating agricultural processes to enhancing healthcare delivery.

The Deputy speaker insists AI is emerging as a powerful and viable tool across all sectors of the nation’s economy.

Nigeria envisions a future where artificial intelligence optimises wage employment, ensuring that automation leads to job creation than destruction.