The National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, says a sizeable number of illicit arms being used to commits crimes in the country originally belonged to the government.

The NSA’s remarks is following the destruction of arms by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms And Light Weapons- a centre that operative in his office.

He explained that the weapons ended up in the hands of non-state actors due to corrupt elements within the security agencies.

The NSA chastised and cursed security personnel who assist the passage of weapons to terrorists, bandits, and other non-state actors, telling them that the government would do everything in its power to keep the country safe, secure, and protected.

