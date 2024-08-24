Amid crisis of brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria has announced its readiness to initiate artificial intelligence into medical practice in Nigeria.

Registrar of the council, Fatima Kyari was speaking during the induction of fifty six new medical doctors into the Medical profession in Osun State.

Fifty-six graduands completed their academic training and are ready to begin their professional career.

The registrar, medical and dental council of Nigeria, Fatima kyari lamented the reduction in the Nigeria medical workforce while urging the new doctors to prioritise serving their father land with the knowledge they have acquired.

Represented at the event, the MDCN Registrar charged them to uphold ethical standards and avoid any sharp practices, warning that the council will punish anyone found culpable.

She also called for dedication and commitment on the part of students and the lecturers.

In a lecture titled, Medical Practice in the era of Artificial intelligence, a US based Medical practitioner, Adebukola Abiola encouraged medical Doctors to take advantage of AI in the practice of the profession

Government was also encouraged to extend its support to private universities for their contribution in training doctors for the benefit of the country.

The event also featured presentation of awards.