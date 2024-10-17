Super Falconet and Nasarawa Amazon striker, Janet Semenya has become the leading goal scorer and MVP at the just concluded Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT).

The lanky striker, proudly called S9 scored 8 goals in four games to become the leading goal scorer in the tournament.

Football fans and broadcasters who watched the entire tournament have called on the handlers of the football federation to include the World Cup player who represented Nigeria at just concluded FIFA under 20 World Cup in future super falcons encounter.

Nasarawa amazons were crowned champions of the 2024/25 Betsy obaseki women’s football tournament after a win over Bayelsa queens in a penalty shootout.

Seimehaya has featured for hallelujah ladies of lagos, the defunct Asisat Oshoala girls academy but she recently joined Nasarawa Amazon for the 2024/25 league season.