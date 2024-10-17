Governor Dauda Lawal has reiterated his administration’s commitment to establishing principles of good governance in the operations of public offices in Zamfara State.

The governor inaugurated six committees to implement Zamfara’s development policies and programmes at the old council chamber of the government house in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the committees inaugurated are the Human Capital Development Council, the Committee to Combat Drug Abuse, the Land Use and Allocation Committee, and the Development Plan Committee.

Advertisement

The statement added that other committees inaugurated are the Committee for Nigeria’s Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity in Governance and the Committee for the World Bank’s Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons and Host Communities.

At the inauguration, Governor Lawal reiterated that members were carefully selected from various sectors constituting the committees, including the State Executive Council, Permanent Secretaries, technocrats, academics, seasoned administrators, and individuals.

“The Human Capital Development Council will be chaired by the Deputy Governor, Mani Mallam Mummini Masamar Mudi, with the Senior Special Assistant on Human Capital Development as the Secretary.

Advertisement

“The mandate of this committee is to ensure a proper framework for community engagement that enhances the sustainability of government projects and programs on human development. It will also coordinate the mandates of human capital development-related MDAs and eliminate bottlenecks in service delivery.

“Through this committee, the government will ensure the optimal utilization of the knowledge and skills acquired by our people, particularly the youth and women, to empower them to realize their full potential as productive members of society.

“The second committee is tasked with addressing the pressing problem of drug abuse in the state. This committee will conduct a comprehensive assessment of drug abuse in our communities, examining the types of drugs being abused, the demographics of users, and the rate of prevalence.

“Additionally, it will investigate the root causes of drug abuse and recommend prevention and intervention strategies. The First Lady, Her Excellency Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, will chair this committee, and the Secretary will be the Director of Pharmacy, Ministry of Health.

Advertisement

“The following committee is finalizing the Zamfara State Ten-Year Development Plan, 2024–2033. Its mandate is to ensure that the content of the draft development plan, presented two months ago, is well-structured and aligns with the national standards and our transformation agenda.

“The committee will also provide insights into governance and institutional processes targeted by reforms. It should also work closely with UNICEF’s Sokoto Field Office for the plan’s actualization, approval, and launch. Mallam Wadatau Madawaki, the Honourable Education, Science, and Technology Commissioner, will chair this committee.

“The State Land Use and Allocation Committee, a strategic body, will provide land administration and management policy direction. It will process applications for land allocation, recommend suitable candidates to the Governor, and offer advice on the revocation of land rights in cases of overriding public interest.

Advertisement

“Additionally, the committee will determine compensation for land use. The committee is chaired by Alhaji Ali Bako, a veteran land surveyor and retired Permanent Secretary.

“The Steering Committee for the World Bank Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons and Host Communities, or Solid Project, will be led by Abdulmalik Abubakar Gajam, Commissioner of Budget and Planning. This committee is responsible for domesticating the World Bank’s Durable Solutions for IDPs and Host Communities Project, which the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning coordinates.

“The project aims to improve access to essential services and economic opportunities for IDPs and host communities in displacement-affected local government areas of Northern Nigeria, including Zamfara State.

“The final committee being inaugurated is the Steering Committee for Nigeria Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity in Governance.

Advertisement

“This is part of a national program Zamfara State intends to enter. This programme comprises three interdependent operations designed to address various challenges and support resource allocation and expenditure improvements for basic education and primary healthcare services. The committee will focus on increasing the availability and effectiveness of financing for primary education and healthcare, improving transparency and accountability, and enhancing recruitment and performance management for teachers and healthcare workers.”