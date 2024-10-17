As part of efforts to celebrate the girl child, a non-profit organisation in Lagos state is calling on key players to further promote girl child empowerment.

They say collective action is important to tackling pressing issues including increasing number of Out-of-school children, Period poverty, and Gender-based violence.

A girl-child summit organised is an avenue to raise awareness and seek solutions to challenges affecting girls in Nigeria.

Top on the list of issues raised is the urgent need to reduce the number of out of school children.

The event also aims to equip participants with essential skills needed to navigate gender specific societal challenges.

A panel discussion featuring experts, advocates, and young changemakers brought to the spotlight the need for girls to emulate the right role models

With continuous advocacy and conversations on girls aspirations, experts are optimistic that the girl child can overcome challenges and focus on securing a better future.