Operatives of the Nigeria Customs, federal operation unit, Zone D Bauchi have made a seizure of some items smuggled to the areas.

About 16,635 liters of Premium Motor Spirit and sacks of fresh Donkey Skin, among other things, were the items seized in an attempt to smuggle them to the region.

These are the latest arrests and seizures made in an effort to tackle the act of smuggling in all parts of the country.

Operatives of the Customs federal operation unit, zone D recorded the success in various areas in the north-east.

The controller in charge of the zone says this success was recorded following reliable intelligence from the public.