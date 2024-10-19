The Minister of Tourism says the ministry will partner with the Federal Ministry of Works to fix the deplorable Gembu federal road

This effort intends to promote tourism and investment into the state.

The Minister of Tourism is at Gembu, the headquarters of Sarduana Local Government, with foreign investors.

The host is the commissioner for Heritage and EcoTourism. Hon. Nagombe Joseph is showing them around the town, which has an average elevation of 1,348 meters above sea level.

Their first stop is the palace of the Gembu king, who alerted the minister to the different difficulties that the locals were facing.

The minister had earlier informed Governor Agbu Kefas of their mission to the state during a courtesy call.

The minister and her colleagues were welcomed by the deputy governor, who urged greater focus on the Mambilla Plateau because of its ideal tourism conditions.

The group also went to the well-known Taraba Highland Tea location in Kakara, where she spoke with the management of the business.