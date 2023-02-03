The House of Representatives is to consolidate four bills seeking different training institutes for the Federal Road Safety Commission into one.

The Consolidated FRSC Training Institutions Bill, 2023, seeks to serve as a high level centre for training of its personnel, strategic officers and men of sister agencies and relevant government bodies.

Four bills aiming to establish various training Institutions for the FRSC are up for discussion at this public hearing.

Inputs are also taken on the menace of recurring blockage of highways by articulated vehicles across the country.

The Chairman, House Committee on FRSC, Mayowa Akinfolarin, applauds the synergy between and among the various security agencies that has led to the seamless consolidation of the four establishment bills

FRSC Corps Marshal believes the creation of an Institution will offer his officers and Marshals as well as interested members of the public the opportunity for capacity building.

It will also assist in the development of policies that will eradicate the menace of road traffic crashes in the country

Support comes from other sister agencies but with some observations

For the Federal Ministry of Works, the proposed institution should be put on hold as a result of government’s lean resources.

Participants at the public hearing also seek an end to the menace of articulated vehicles and the need for drivers’ drug test

The consensus at the end of the public hearing is that the FRSC requires a special training institution that will enhance its work as a government agency poised to achieve safety on Nigerian roads.