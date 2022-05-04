House of Reps resumes plenary to deliberate on 3 Critical Bills

The House of Representatives is set for a plenary to facilitate the passage of three crucial bills.

The bills are the Proceeds of Crime Bill, the Money Laundering Prohibition Act Amendment Bill and the Terrorism Prevention Act Amendment Bill.

The passage of the three bills is to enable Nigeria meet some international deadlines and obligations.

Already, the Senate has passed the bills waiting for concurrence from the House ahead their transmission to the President for assent.

The bills are aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, crimes and money laundering