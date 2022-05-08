House of Reps calls off Monday’s emergency plenary

The House of Representatives has cancelled its planned emergency plenary fixed for Monday, 9th May.

A statement by the Clerk, Yahaya Danzaria, says the cancellation follows the near-resolution of some of the major critical issues in the Aviation Industry.

While the statement acknowledges all Members’ positive concern, reaction, and contributions to critical national issues, it also states that the House leadership will meet with airline operators and government agencies on Monday.

The lawmakers last week had postponed plenary sessions indefinitely due to the ongoing renovation of the chambers of the National Assembly.