Enugu State Ministry of Health has confirmed the outbreak of Cholera in the state with 10 casualties so far from the disease.

This was made public in a statement signed by the Director of Medical Services, ENUGU state ministry of Health, Samuel Egwuonwu, noting steps taken to contain the scourge.

The state however places high alert on patients presenting with symptoms such as severe diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting.

It admonished the people to enhance Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures in their facilities and report cases promptly.

Advertisement

The state ministry of health announced that it has initiated containment strategies in line with guidelines from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The state Commissioner for Health Emmanuel Obi outlines importance of preventive actions, including proper hand-washing, using clean water, and practicing safe food handling. Residents were urged to immediately report any cases of sudden diarrhea to the nearest healthcare facility.

He advised public health officers to be on alert, proactive, cautious and remain Vigilant, noting that the outbreak comes as part of the broader cholera crisis affecting most states of the country.

Advertisement

Enugu State Ministry of Health has confirmed the outbreak of Cholera in the state with 10 casualties so far from the disease.

This was made public in a statement signed by the Director of Medical Services, ENUGU state ministry of Health, Samuel Egwuonwu, noting steps taken to contain the scourge.

The state however places high alert on patients presenting with symptoms such as severe diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting.

It admonished the people to enhance Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures in their facilities and report cases promptly.

Advertisement

The state ministry of health announced that it has initiated containment strategies in line with guidelines from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The state Commissioner for Health Emmanuel Obi outlines importance of preventive actions, including proper hand-washing, using clean water, and practicing safe food handling. Residents were urged to immediately report any cases of sudden diarrhea to the nearest healthcare facility.

He advised public health officers to be on alert, proactive, cautious and remain Vigilant, noting that the outbreak comes as part of the broader cholera crisis affecting most states of the country.

Advertisement

Enugu State Ministry of Health has confirmed the outbreak of Cholera in the state with 10 casualties so far from the disease.

This was made public in a statement signed by the Director of Medical Services, ENUGU state ministry of Health, Samuel Egwuonwu, noting steps taken to contain the scourge.

The state however places high alert on patients presenting with symptoms such as severe diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting.

It admonished the people to enhance Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures in their facilities and report cases promptly.

Advertisement

The state ministry of health announced that it has initiated containment strategies in line with guidelines from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The state Commissioner for Health Emmanuel Obi outlines importance of preventive actions, including proper hand-washing, using clean water, and practicing safe food handling. Residents were urged to immediately report any cases of sudden diarrhea to the nearest healthcare facility.

He advised public health officers to be on alert, proactive, cautious and remain Vigilant, noting that the outbreak comes as part of the broader cholera crisis affecting most states of the country.

Advertisement

Enugu State Ministry of Health has confirmed the outbreak of Cholera in the state with 10 casualties so far from the disease.

This was made public in a statement signed by the Director of Medical Services, ENUGU state ministry of Health, Samuel Egwuonwu, noting steps taken to contain the scourge.

The state however places high alert on patients presenting with symptoms such as severe diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting.

It admonished the people to enhance Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures in their facilities and report cases promptly.

Advertisement

The state ministry of health announced that it has initiated containment strategies in line with guidelines from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The state Commissioner for Health Emmanuel Obi outlines importance of preventive actions, including proper hand-washing, using clean water, and practicing safe food handling. Residents were urged to immediately report any cases of sudden diarrhea to the nearest healthcare facility.

He advised public health officers to be on alert, proactive, cautious and remain Vigilant, noting that the outbreak comes as part of the broader cholera crisis affecting most states of the country.

Advertisement

Enugu State Ministry of Health has confirmed the outbreak of Cholera in the state with 10 casualties so far from the disease.

This was made public in a statement signed by the Director of Medical Services, ENUGU state ministry of Health, Samuel Egwuonwu, noting steps taken to contain the scourge.

The state however places high alert on patients presenting with symptoms such as severe diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting.

It admonished the people to enhance Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures in their facilities and report cases promptly.

Advertisement

The state ministry of health announced that it has initiated containment strategies in line with guidelines from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The state Commissioner for Health Emmanuel Obi outlines importance of preventive actions, including proper hand-washing, using clean water, and practicing safe food handling. Residents were urged to immediately report any cases of sudden diarrhea to the nearest healthcare facility.

He advised public health officers to be on alert, proactive, cautious and remain Vigilant, noting that the outbreak comes as part of the broader cholera crisis affecting most states of the country.

Advertisement

Enugu State Ministry of Health has confirmed the outbreak of Cholera in the state with 10 casualties so far from the disease.

This was made public in a statement signed by the Director of Medical Services, ENUGU state ministry of Health, Samuel Egwuonwu, noting steps taken to contain the scourge.

The state however places high alert on patients presenting with symptoms such as severe diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting.

It admonished the people to enhance Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures in their facilities and report cases promptly.

Advertisement

The state ministry of health announced that it has initiated containment strategies in line with guidelines from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The state Commissioner for Health Emmanuel Obi outlines importance of preventive actions, including proper hand-washing, using clean water, and practicing safe food handling. Residents were urged to immediately report any cases of sudden diarrhea to the nearest healthcare facility.

He advised public health officers to be on alert, proactive, cautious and remain Vigilant, noting that the outbreak comes as part of the broader cholera crisis affecting most states of the country.

Advertisement

Enugu State Ministry of Health has confirmed the outbreak of Cholera in the state with 10 casualties so far from the disease.

This was made public in a statement signed by the Director of Medical Services, ENUGU state ministry of Health, Samuel Egwuonwu, noting steps taken to contain the scourge.

The state however places high alert on patients presenting with symptoms such as severe diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting.

It admonished the people to enhance Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures in their facilities and report cases promptly.

Advertisement

The state ministry of health announced that it has initiated containment strategies in line with guidelines from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The state Commissioner for Health Emmanuel Obi outlines importance of preventive actions, including proper hand-washing, using clean water, and practicing safe food handling. Residents were urged to immediately report any cases of sudden diarrhea to the nearest healthcare facility.

He advised public health officers to be on alert, proactive, cautious and remain Vigilant, noting that the outbreak comes as part of the broader cholera crisis affecting most states of the country.

Advertisement

Enugu State Ministry of Health has confirmed the outbreak of Cholera in the state with 10 casualties so far from the disease.

This was made public in a statement signed by the Director of Medical Services, ENUGU state ministry of Health, Samuel Egwuonwu, noting steps taken to contain the scourge.

The state however places high alert on patients presenting with symptoms such as severe diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and vomiting.

It admonished the people to enhance Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures in their facilities and report cases promptly.

Advertisement

The state ministry of health announced that it has initiated containment strategies in line with guidelines from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The state Commissioner for Health Emmanuel Obi outlines importance of preventive actions, including proper hand-washing, using clean water, and practicing safe food handling. Residents were urged to immediately report any cases of sudden diarrhea to the nearest healthcare facility.

He advised public health officers to be on alert, proactive, cautious and remain Vigilant, noting that the outbreak comes as part of the broader cholera crisis affecting most states of the country.