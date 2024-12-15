The holiday season is a time to extend love to others, and the Gail Sickle Initiative is bringing the spirit of the yuletide to life by organising a musical concert for sickle cell warriors.

This group put together a special event to raise awareness about sickle cell disease.

The night was also an opportunity to celebrate key individuals who have made remarkable contributions in the sickle cell and humanitarian community.

It was an evening of harmony and hope at the “winning warrior concert and merit awards organised by the Gail Sickle Initiative.

The event featured wonderful performances by soloists, renditions of holiday classics as well as a message of resilience and advocacy for those living with sickle cell disease.

To the founder, of the initiative, the concert not only spreads holiday cheer but also fosters a deeper understanding of the struggles and triumphs of those affected by sickle cell disease.

In addition to raising awareness, the event served as a platform to honor trailblazers in the fight against sickle cell disease. A moment of reflection was also dedicated to remembering and honouring the brave warriors who lost their lives to the disease.

As families continue to enjoy the bliss of the season, this concert serves as a call to action for greater awareness, compassion, and unity in the fight for a healthier society.

