King Charles III and Queen Camilla were officially welcomed to Samoa with a royal ceremony which saw them wear ceremonial garlands and drink a special tea from a coconut shell.

Hosted by the Samoan Head of State and his village, the ava ceremony is a special event reserved only for monarchs.

Charles, 75, and Camilla, 77, were received by The Head of State of the Independent State of Samoa, Le Afioga ia Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi II and Ceremonial Attendants from Falelatai Village upon their arrival at the National University of Samoa on Thursday.

Men, known locally as taulele’a, from Falelatai village commenced the ceremony by blowing conch shells to signal Their Majesties’ arrival and formed a ceremonial guard of honour.

Two men in traditional dress acted as ceremonial attendants, and one opened the proceedings welcoming the King and Queen.

At the end of the ceremony, a garland of dried fruit from the pandanus tree was placed around the King’s neck while the Queen had a floral garland, and they were presented with an array of gifts from finely woven mats to the pig carcass.