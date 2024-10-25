The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth League has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for elevating Olawande Ayodele as the substantive Minister of Youth Development.The league sees the appointment as a strategic move to give a significant boost to youth development in the country.

A press release issued by the National President of the league, Olamide Lawal described the elevation as a well-deserved recognition of a dedicated and hard working Minister.

“We are glad that President Tinubu has chosen one of us to lead the Ministry of Youth. It is indeed a right peg in the right hole” Lamide Lawal submitted.

The National President maintained that Olawande Ayodele’s passion for youth empowerment is genuine and unending, adding that the young minister is committed to emancipation of youths in the country.

“His impressive track records before now made him well prepared, most preferred and truly the perfect youth ambassador to drive growth and development among young Nigerians.”

“The APC Youth League shall give full support for him to achieve success in office, adding that he has the vision and expertise to amplify youth voices, foster entrepreneurship, and promote skills development,” He stated

Lawal noted that the league would support the Minister’s ideas and programmes towards ensuring that the Nigerian youths realize their full potential.

The APC Youth League also appreciates President Bola Tinubu for the appointment, assuring that the country should look forward to transformative impacts of the new Minister of youths in the lives of young Nigerians.

