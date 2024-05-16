Scores of students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State sustained various degrees of injuries as rain and whirlwind collapsed the amphitheater ceilings.It was gathered that the students were receiving lecture when the wooden ceiling collapsed.

Confirming the incident, the University Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju said the affected students were given prompt medical attention while those whose cases were Critical were taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex.

Abiodun Olanrewaju said the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simeon Bamire has also led other principal officers to the Medical and Health Centre of the University, and OAUTHC to ensure the injured students were given adequate medical attention.

He also appealed for calm and urged students and staff to go about their academic and administrative activities without any form of apprehension.

The Public Relations Officer said the management of the University, has sealed off the amphitheatre, venue of the unfortunate incident, until further notice.