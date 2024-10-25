President Bola Tinubu, has reassured the public that past mistakes, such as neglecting livestock farming and relying on dairy imports, will be avoided.

He pledged a robust framework to stimulate prosperity in the sector, instilling confidence in his commitment.

The President, said this when he opened a two-day Consultative Workshop on Livestock Reforms on Thursday at the State House Conference Centre, and pledged government support in revamping and repositioning the sector to create employment and attract foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

Advertisement

Government data reveals that more than 60 percent of dairy products consumed in Nigeria are imported and this costs between 1.2 to 1.5 billion dollars annually.

This is what President Bola Tinubu seeks to change through the implementation of the Presidential Livestock reform programme.

When fully implemented it will significantly contribute to gross domestic product, provide jobs, enhance food security and mitigate the perennial farmer/Herder conflict.

This stakeholders consultative workshop will fine tune the framework for harnessing the economic opportunities and prospects in the livestock sector.

Advertisement

The event had in attendance 350 selected critical stakeholders from all the 6 geo political zones and representation from all the states of the federation.

The Co-Chairman of the Presidential Livestock Reforms committee, Professor Attahiru Jega has already made crucial recommendations in a 152 page document submitted to President Tinubu on the 19th of September.

The Programme is also getting the necessary political will to ensure its success, as the sub national authority is committed to leveraging on this to enhance food security and nutrition.

This livestock sector reform will not only boost the local economy, but also attract foreign direct investment critical to economic growth and development.

Advertisement

For President Tinubu, it has become expedient to restart the livestock sector.