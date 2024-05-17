The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has announced May 24 as official date for the opening of portal for students loan applications.The managing director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by the fund’s media and public relations lead, Nasir Ayitogo.

According to the statement, through the portal, students can now access loans to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints.

It added that, the portal provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications conveniently.

Eligible students are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to invest in their future and contribute to the growth and development of the nation.