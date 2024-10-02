Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has approved the re-appointment of Akogun Adetunji Adeleye as the Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun.

The appointment takes effect from May 21, 2024.

Governor Aiyedatiwa acknowledged the impressive performance of the agency under the leadership of Commander Adeleye in the last four years.

Whilst calling for continued collaboration between Amotekun and other security agencies, the Governor urged the Commander to remain steadfast and more dedicated to the protection of lives and property in the State.

