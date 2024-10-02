The Minister of Arts and Culture, and the Creative Economy Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa has secured a $200 million financing facility with the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank) to support the growth of the country’s creative industries.

The Minister Musawa says that this partnership with the African Export–Import Bank is a crucial component of the Destination 2030 vision and one of the ministry’s ambitious goals for the creative economy.

While echoing calls for more investment by relevant Stakeholders, the Minister also emphasized the critical role of global partnerships in driving the

country’s vision forward, emphasizing that Destination 2030: ‘Nigeria Everywhere’, is the Ministry’s roadmap to transforming Nigeria into a global cultural powerhouse

Also , the President and Chairman of Afreximbank, Benedict Oramah who announced the partnership in New York disclosed that the $200 facility is to support the Ministry’s new initiatives for sustainable economic growth.

He emphasized the importance of investing in the creative industries and positioning Africa as a global cultural leader.