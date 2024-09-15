Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and the chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr. Zaccheus Adedeji have arrived the Dangote refinery to see things for themselves.

Addressing newsmen, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, commended Aliko Dangote for the vision and restates the federal government’s commitment to supporting the refinery to boost export and foreign exchange and enhance pms availability to Nigerians.