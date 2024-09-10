At least 11 people have been reported dead after a heavy truck belonging to a construction company lost control on the Kano-Zaria Road.

The tragic incident occurred in the Kura Local Government Area of Kano State.

TVC News learned that the truck crashed into a tricycle, killing all four passengers.

Advertisement

Several other victims, who were pedestrians walking along the highway, were also struck as the truck veered off the road.

The Kano State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps is yet to issue an official statement. However, eyewitnesses report that the police and local individuals assisted in the rescue operations.