It’s the aftermath of the flood disaster which claimed thousands of homes, business places and hospitals in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

Over 200 thousand people who are victims of the devastation are currently taking refuge at Bakassi Camp in Maiduguri.

The Borno state government has since commence provision of food and other basic needs of the victims to alleviate their suffering.

This morning the state governor Babagana Zulum visited the camp to sort out number households sheltered at the camp for enhanced intervention to bring relief.

TVC News Senior reporter Jesse Tafida is standing by to give updates of the situation.

