The Presidency has confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will soon carry out a cabinet reshuffling.

But it adds that the exercise, which has no specific date, will be evidence-based as President Tinubu will be aided in his decision by public opinions that have been empirically extracted.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed this to journalists at the State House on Wednesday.

Mr. Onanuga, who disclosed this at a press briefing, alongside the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, O’tega Ogra, said there is no timeline to when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will reshuffle his cabinet.

Mr. Onanuga said President had indicated his plan to reshuffle his cabinet, but said he could not be categorical about when he will do it.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has instructed his ministers to actively promote the accomplishments of his administration.

According to Mr. Onanuga, President Tinubu directed the ministers to go out and publicise the administration’s successes.

