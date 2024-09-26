The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has promised to champion more legacy projects within the Niger Delta to fast-track even development across the oil-rich region.

This was communicated by representatives of the NDDC MD & CEO, Chief Samuel Ogbuku at the community engagement held in the Amassoma community of Bayelsa State amidst the alert over impending flood disaster in the state.

The 2022 flood has been said to be the one of the most devastating in the Niger Delta region as some communities are yet to recover from it.

However, a solidarity walk precedes the community engagement with members of the Ogboin kingdom in Amassoma and the Niger Delta Department Commission, is testament of how development has been.

The Ogboin Ebe unity forum, made up of five communities of the Ogboin clan located in Both Bayelsa and Delta states is hosting a high powered delegation from the commission.

With visible development and laudable projects witnessed after such devastation, the communities appreciate the gesture

More engagement with key players in the region to ensure even development across the oil-rich Niger Delta has been promised by the NDDC

