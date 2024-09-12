The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has implored Nigerian entrepreneurs and industrialists to see recent exit of some conglomerates from Nigeria as a challenge to up their ante, particularly in agro-allied businesses and investment in order to fill the vacuum left behind by the companies.

It’s the opening of the Osun Industrial investment summit, a programme put in place to expose the State to investment opportunities.

The summit was declared opened by the Vice President who was represented by special adviser to the president on economic matters, Tope Fasua.

To him, the nation is blessed with human and natural resources needed to attract investments in various sectors.

The Vice President emphasised the importance of sub-national investments in supporting the federal government’s economic reform efforts.

The State Governor believes that the summit’s outcome will accelerate the rise of Agro-industrialization in the state.

The Israeli ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman said Israel is disposed to partnership with Osun state and Nigeria at large, for transformative initiatives particularly on technology-driven agriculture and digital economy.

Agro allied equipment manufactured in the state, farm produce and several industrial potentials abound in the state were on display during the summit.