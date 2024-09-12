The remains of Isaac Omodewu, the All Progressives Congress Chairman in Oyo State, has arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, from the United States.

Party leaders, including his wife and other party members, received his remains at the tarmac section of the airport.

Dignitaries present at the airport included: Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North), Senator Yunus Akintunde (Oyo South), 2023 APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, Former Oluyole Local Government Chairman, Abass Aleshinloye, APC Secretary in Oyo State, Tajudeen Olanite, and other prominent party members.

Isaac Omodewu died on August 19th in the United States after a brief illness, aged 61.

A lying-in-state ceremony is scheduled to hold today at the Oke-Ado, APC State Secretariat in Ibadan.

