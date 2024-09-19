Chairman of the Osun state independent electoral commission, Hashim Abioye has given Political parties participating in next year’s local Government election, forty-eight hours to submit valid documents of their candidates or risk disqualification.

Addressing Journalists in Osogbo, Hashim Abioye said the step became imperative following the reports of verification committee set-up by the commission.

According to him, irregularities such as wrongful or illegal substitution of names of candidates by any political party will not be condoned until necessary correction is done within stipulated time.

The OSIEC Chairman said this will enable the Commission to ascertain eligibility of every candidate to participate in the exercise.

The affected parties are APM, APP and APC.

Hashim Abioye reiterated that 22nd of February remains unchanged for the conduct of the local government elections in the state.