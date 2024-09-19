Former U.S President, Donald Trump addressed a packed crowd inside Nassau Coliseum for a campaign rally Wednesday night, his first on Long Island.

Donald Trump shrugged off the apparent assassination attempt on his life to continue his campaigns in Uniondale, New York.

Hundreds of supporters trooped out so early to make their way into the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island hours before his arrival.

More than 60,000 tickets were reserved but the arena could only fit 16,000 people.

The Nassau County, a night before held a press conference promising tighter security around the vicinity, sweeping the parking lot, perimeter fences and tens of patrol cars stationed around the area.

The US secret service were in charge of the rally, while Nassau County officials and the state police coordinated with the Federal agency to secure outside the venue.

Former President Trump also took a swipe at the Democratic leadership in New York City blaming them for poor condition of the city calling it, “squalid and unsafe” with a promise to renovate.

Donald Trump told the energetic crowd, he plans to visit Springfield, Ohio which has been the centre of false accusations from him and his running mate JD Vance that members of the Haitian community are abducting and eating cats and dogs.