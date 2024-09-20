The Borno State Government has resolved to close down all temporary camps located within its public schools across the state to enable school activities resume as water gradually recedes.

State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Usman Tar disclosed this to news men in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

Flood waters continue to recede in most parts of the state.

Advertisement

Those in camps are now having access to their homes and government is supporting them with food and cash as they go back.

Now, the government aims to soon close down temporary camps located at public schools to enable school activities resume.

Advertisement

Government has set up a risk assessment team to evaluate the level of damage caused by the flood to enable government support victims.

The state government disclosed that it is working closely with development partners to have a more coordinated approach on how best to cater the needs of the victims of the flood disaster.