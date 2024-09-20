Cross River State has achieved a significant milestone with the formal endorsement of the Bakassi Deep Seaport project by key stakeholders.

This public-private partnership initiative is set to transform the state’s economy, positioning it as a major hub for global trade.

Governor Bassey Otu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the project, highlighting its importance in driving economic growth and development.

He commended his predecessor, Ben Ayade, for envisioning the Bakassi Deep Seaport project aiming to establish Cross River State as an evacuation corridor to the global market.

Governor Otu also reiterated his promise to consolidate on the gains of the previous administration by completing abandoned projects and initiating new ones, ensuring a seamless continuity and consolidation of gains made so far.

The signing ceremony in Calabar saw stakeholders sign a Statement of Endorsement, solidifying their support and recognizing them as Bakassi Deep Seaport Brand Ambassadors. Governor Otu expressed optimism that collaboration with stakeholders would overcome challenges and ensure timely completion.

The Bakassi Deep Seaport project has secured $3.5 billion in funding from Afrexim Bank and Arise Capital Investment.

It is projected to create thousands of jobs and significantly boost the state’s economy, enjoying widespread support from local stakeholders and national leaders.

Dignitaries in attendance included Deputy Governor Peter Odey, Speaker of the State House of Assembly Elvert Ayambem, Senators representing Cross River South and Central senatorial districts, and members of the House of Representatives, as well as traditional rulers.

