Enugu state Independent Electoral Commission, (ENSIEC) has commenced the distribution of Non sensitive materials to the 17 local government areas in Enugu State.

The distribution is being done at the commission headquarters Enugu.

The hired vehicles that will convey the materials to various locations are on standby, ready to commence operations.

The state SIEC chairman earlier announced to have trained 13,000 had hoc staff to support the commission in the conduct of Saturday September 21 local government election in the state.