The National Executive Council of Labour Party has reviewed the decision of the national convention to reserve its presidential and governorship tickets for Peter Obi and Alex Otti respectively.

The party says it condemns in strong terms the convener of the meeting in Abia state which dwells in illegality and therefore all the outcome of the meeting amount to nullity and the party is hereby dissociating itself from the convener and the outcome of the meeting.

The national economic council, hereby reimpose confidence in the leadership of Julius Abure led national working committee and urge all party members to continue to respect the leadership of the party and obey its lawful directives.

