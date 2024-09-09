The death toll after the Sunday’s tanker explosion in Lapai Agaie road has risen to 59.

The Niger state Emergency Management Agency said one of the 8 survivors of the incident has died at the Federal medical centre Bida where he was receiving treatment.

Two locals that were taken to a village nearby for burial, and the rest were discovered during evacuation.

The agency also said that more dead bodies could be discovered in the process of the continued evacuation.

