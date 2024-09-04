The Labour Party’s extended stakeholder meeting is currently taking place at Government House in Umuahia, Abia State.

Present in this meeting are the leader of the party and the presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, his deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu as well as the Vice presidential candidate of the party, Datti Baba Ahmed.

Others are the labour party members from different states, former gubernatorial candidates, other 2023 house of representatives candidates, representatives of the NLC and TUC, among other dignitaries.

The meeting, according to information was converged to discuss party affairs with a view to ensuring the overall good of the party.

Meanwhile, a communique would be issued at the end of the meeting.

