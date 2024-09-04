The Chairman of Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, Ishaku Ali says traditional institutions have been marginalised by local government council authorities across the country

Mr. Ali says he hopes that the recent Supreme Court’s verdict on Local Government Autonomy will restore the lost glory of traditional institutions in Nigeria.

The Abel Peter Diah led Local Government Autonomy Advisory Committee in Taraba state has taken its sensitisation exercise to the Southern senatorial district of the State.

Their first port of call is the palace of the Aku Uka wukari where traditional rulers of the zone gathered to lend their voices on how the autonomy will better the lives of the common man at the grassroots.

Speaking on behalf of his members, the Chairman of the Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, Ishaku Adda Ali said the local government autonomy is timely and has saved the traditional institution from embarrassment.

He commended Governor Agbu Kefas for the establishment of the committee, promising that the traditional institution will contribute positively to governance in the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee informed the monarchs that the tour is intended to get feedback on how autonomy will benefit locals.

He acknowledged the significance of traditional rulers in reducing all sorts of insecurity.

Other royal fathers provided feedback on the visit of the local government autonomy advisory council.

Traditional rulers’ contribution is intended to improve the committee’s proposal to Governor Kefas for complete implementation of local government autonomy in the state.