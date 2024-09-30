Kaduna State Government intends to boost agricultural productivity and ensure food supply.

They hope to achieve this through improved farming inputs, enhanced irrigation systems, and the revival of the state’s mechanization hubs.

Kaduna State is working to strengthen its position as a leading agricultural hub in Nigeria, particularly in the production of maize, rice, and ginger.

Governor Uba Sani’s administration says it plans to boost agricultural output through strategic measures focused on enhancing food security.

Recently, the state distributed 500 trucks of fertilizer to 120,000 farmers.

Under the “A Koma Gona” program, essential resources have also been provided to over 40,000 smallholder farmers across all 23 local government areas to improve crop and livestock production.

The government is promoting year-round farming by implementing improved irrigation systems.

This will allow farmers to cultivate crops during the dry season, reducing reliance on food imports and ensuring a stable food supply.

In addition, mechanization hubs are being revitalized to equip farmers with modern tools, enabling more efficient farming and higher yields.

The authorities say these efforts are part of a broader strategy to combat the rising issue of food insecurity.

