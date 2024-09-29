The Government of Enugu state has begun the process of transitioning from the Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, vehicles in order to reduce the cost of transportation for the people of the State.

This formed part of resolutions reached at the executive council meeting, presided over by the state Governor Peter Mbah, in Enugu

The commissioner for transport, Obi Ozor, acknowledged that the energy switch decision will cushion the effect of the fuel price hike in the state economy.

He announced plans to procure buses to support the initiative, urging private sector to invest in the transportation space with the aim of bringing a safe, affordable and sustainable transportation system in the State.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia made public plans by government to create a ministry of Energy and Natural Resources that will be saddled with the responsibility of handling state engagements in energy and mineral resources..

Prof Onyia said the new ministry will oversight most of the investment opportunities within the solid mineral space and to help catalyse investments in the energy space, renewable energy and coal-to-power spaces.