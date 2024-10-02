The Niger State Emergency Management Agency NSEMA has reported a boat accident that occurred on the evening of October 1, 2024, around 8:30 pm. The mishap took place on the River Niger, upstream of the Jebba dam, near Gbajibo Community in Mokwa Local Government Area.

The boat, carrying nearly 300 passengers primarily women and children was en route from Mundi Community to Gbajibo for a Maulid celebration when the incident occurred.

NSEMA, in coordination with the State Ministry of Transport, the Mokwa Local Government Emergency Committee, local divers, and community volunteers, is overseeing the search and rescue efforts.

The agency said 150 persons have been rescued, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Search operations are ongoing to locate other survivors, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.