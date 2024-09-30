Following an incident which left at least five persons dead in a church after participating in a love feast, popularly called “Ipese”, the Oyo state government has confirmed that the affected persons died of Cholera.

While addressing newsmen in Ibadan, Commissioner for Health in Oyo state, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, said after the incident, other affected persons were taken to the state’s Infectious Disease Centre in Ibadan for treatment where several tests were conducted to confirm the cases.

The Commissioner revealed that it was also observed that the environment of the church was unhealthy which must have likely contributed to the incident.

She stated that out of the over 70 persons taken to the Infectious Disease Centre, 19 persons are still receiving treatment as other have been discharged.

