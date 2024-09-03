A non-political organisation, from Ekameta Local Council Development Area, Called Ekameta Home Support Group has declared their support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji to run for a second term in office.

At the meeting of the group held in Ado-Ekiti, members say the unprecedented achievements of the governor in the last two years and integrity form the basis for their support.

The group comprises of people from all walks of life who are natives of the three communities, that make up Ekameta Local Council Development area namely, Erinjiyan Ekiti,Ikogosi Ekiti and Ipole Iloro Ekiti.

Advertisement

The gathering deliberated on the numerous achievements of Governor Biodun Oyebanji ranging from Educational development, economic, Infrastructure, Industrial revolution, healthcare, human capital development to prompt payment of salaries and pensions and described him as a worthy ambassador of the Council area.

The group led by Ojo Ebenezer declared their support for the Governor, while urging him to run for another term in office to further enhance growth and good governance.

Representatives of the three communities say the giant strides of the present administration regardless of the economic challenges in the country is a testament to the governor’s dedication to the development of the State.

The group however appealed to the people of the state to support the Oyebanji led administration for a more prosperous State.

Advertisement

A non-political organisation, from Ekameta Local Council Development Area, Called Ekameta Home Support Group has declared their support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji to run for a second term in office.

At the meeting of the group held in Ado-Ekiti, members say the unprecedented achievements of the governor in the last two years and integrity form the basis for their support.

The group comprises of people from all walks of life who are natives of the three communities, that make up Ekameta Local Council Development area namely, Erinjiyan Ekiti,Ikogosi Ekiti and Ipole Iloro Ekiti.

Advertisement

The gathering deliberated on the numerous achievements of Governor Biodun Oyebanji ranging from Educational development, economic, Infrastructure, Industrial revolution, healthcare, human capital development to prompt payment of salaries and pensions and described him as a worthy ambassador of the Council area.

The group led by Ojo Ebenezer declared their support for the Governor, while urging him to run for another term in office to further enhance growth and good governance.

Representatives of the three communities say the giant strides of the present administration regardless of the economic challenges in the country is a testament to the governor’s dedication to the development of the State.

The group however appealed to the people of the state to support the Oyebanji led administration for a more prosperous State.

Advertisement

A non-political organisation, from Ekameta Local Council Development Area, Called Ekameta Home Support Group has declared their support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji to run for a second term in office.

At the meeting of the group held in Ado-Ekiti, members say the unprecedented achievements of the governor in the last two years and integrity form the basis for their support.

The group comprises of people from all walks of life who are natives of the three communities, that make up Ekameta Local Council Development area namely, Erinjiyan Ekiti,Ikogosi Ekiti and Ipole Iloro Ekiti.

Advertisement

The gathering deliberated on the numerous achievements of Governor Biodun Oyebanji ranging from Educational development, economic, Infrastructure, Industrial revolution, healthcare, human capital development to prompt payment of salaries and pensions and described him as a worthy ambassador of the Council area.

The group led by Ojo Ebenezer declared their support for the Governor, while urging him to run for another term in office to further enhance growth and good governance.

Representatives of the three communities say the giant strides of the present administration regardless of the economic challenges in the country is a testament to the governor’s dedication to the development of the State.

The group however appealed to the people of the state to support the Oyebanji led administration for a more prosperous State.

Advertisement

A non-political organisation, from Ekameta Local Council Development Area, Called Ekameta Home Support Group has declared their support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji to run for a second term in office.

At the meeting of the group held in Ado-Ekiti, members say the unprecedented achievements of the governor in the last two years and integrity form the basis for their support.

The group comprises of people from all walks of life who are natives of the three communities, that make up Ekameta Local Council Development area namely, Erinjiyan Ekiti,Ikogosi Ekiti and Ipole Iloro Ekiti.

Advertisement

The gathering deliberated on the numerous achievements of Governor Biodun Oyebanji ranging from Educational development, economic, Infrastructure, Industrial revolution, healthcare, human capital development to prompt payment of salaries and pensions and described him as a worthy ambassador of the Council area.

The group led by Ojo Ebenezer declared their support for the Governor, while urging him to run for another term in office to further enhance growth and good governance.

Representatives of the three communities say the giant strides of the present administration regardless of the economic challenges in the country is a testament to the governor’s dedication to the development of the State.

The group however appealed to the people of the state to support the Oyebanji led administration for a more prosperous State.

Advertisement

A non-political organisation, from Ekameta Local Council Development Area, Called Ekameta Home Support Group has declared their support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji to run for a second term in office.

At the meeting of the group held in Ado-Ekiti, members say the unprecedented achievements of the governor in the last two years and integrity form the basis for their support.

The group comprises of people from all walks of life who are natives of the three communities, that make up Ekameta Local Council Development area namely, Erinjiyan Ekiti,Ikogosi Ekiti and Ipole Iloro Ekiti.

Advertisement

The gathering deliberated on the numerous achievements of Governor Biodun Oyebanji ranging from Educational development, economic, Infrastructure, Industrial revolution, healthcare, human capital development to prompt payment of salaries and pensions and described him as a worthy ambassador of the Council area.

The group led by Ojo Ebenezer declared their support for the Governor, while urging him to run for another term in office to further enhance growth and good governance.

Representatives of the three communities say the giant strides of the present administration regardless of the economic challenges in the country is a testament to the governor’s dedication to the development of the State.

The group however appealed to the people of the state to support the Oyebanji led administration for a more prosperous State.

Advertisement

A non-political organisation, from Ekameta Local Council Development Area, Called Ekameta Home Support Group has declared their support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji to run for a second term in office.

At the meeting of the group held in Ado-Ekiti, members say the unprecedented achievements of the governor in the last two years and integrity form the basis for their support.

The group comprises of people from all walks of life who are natives of the three communities, that make up Ekameta Local Council Development area namely, Erinjiyan Ekiti,Ikogosi Ekiti and Ipole Iloro Ekiti.

Advertisement

The gathering deliberated on the numerous achievements of Governor Biodun Oyebanji ranging from Educational development, economic, Infrastructure, Industrial revolution, healthcare, human capital development to prompt payment of salaries and pensions and described him as a worthy ambassador of the Council area.

The group led by Ojo Ebenezer declared their support for the Governor, while urging him to run for another term in office to further enhance growth and good governance.

Representatives of the three communities say the giant strides of the present administration regardless of the economic challenges in the country is a testament to the governor’s dedication to the development of the State.

The group however appealed to the people of the state to support the Oyebanji led administration for a more prosperous State.

Advertisement

A non-political organisation, from Ekameta Local Council Development Area, Called Ekameta Home Support Group has declared their support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji to run for a second term in office.

At the meeting of the group held in Ado-Ekiti, members say the unprecedented achievements of the governor in the last two years and integrity form the basis for their support.

The group comprises of people from all walks of life who are natives of the three communities, that make up Ekameta Local Council Development area namely, Erinjiyan Ekiti,Ikogosi Ekiti and Ipole Iloro Ekiti.

Advertisement

The gathering deliberated on the numerous achievements of Governor Biodun Oyebanji ranging from Educational development, economic, Infrastructure, Industrial revolution, healthcare, human capital development to prompt payment of salaries and pensions and described him as a worthy ambassador of the Council area.

The group led by Ojo Ebenezer declared their support for the Governor, while urging him to run for another term in office to further enhance growth and good governance.

Representatives of the three communities say the giant strides of the present administration regardless of the economic challenges in the country is a testament to the governor’s dedication to the development of the State.

The group however appealed to the people of the state to support the Oyebanji led administration for a more prosperous State.

Advertisement

A non-political organisation, from Ekameta Local Council Development Area, Called Ekameta Home Support Group has declared their support for Governor Biodun Oyebanji to run for a second term in office.

At the meeting of the group held in Ado-Ekiti, members say the unprecedented achievements of the governor in the last two years and integrity form the basis for their support.

The group comprises of people from all walks of life who are natives of the three communities, that make up Ekameta Local Council Development area namely, Erinjiyan Ekiti,Ikogosi Ekiti and Ipole Iloro Ekiti.

Advertisement

The gathering deliberated on the numerous achievements of Governor Biodun Oyebanji ranging from Educational development, economic, Infrastructure, Industrial revolution, healthcare, human capital development to prompt payment of salaries and pensions and described him as a worthy ambassador of the Council area.

The group led by Ojo Ebenezer declared their support for the Governor, while urging him to run for another term in office to further enhance growth and good governance.

Representatives of the three communities say the giant strides of the present administration regardless of the economic challenges in the country is a testament to the governor’s dedication to the development of the State.

The group however appealed to the people of the state to support the Oyebanji led administration for a more prosperous State.