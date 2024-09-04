This year’s event, themed ‘Redefining Entertainment and Media Business in a World of AI,’ began with a welcome address from Joy Harrison Abiola, BAO Board Advisor. A keynote address was delivered by Victoria Abiola Ajayi, Group CEO of TVC Communications, who shared her expertise on the topic, ‘Unlocking New Growth in Media and Entertainment Business.’

Advertisement

The interactive panel sessions featured notable industry experts, including Mary Ephraim-Egbas of Homelands Films, Ike Nnaebue of LP House of Creatives, Judith Audu of Judith Audu Productions, Dr. Bada Akintunde-Johnson of Paramount Africa, Ladun Awobokun of FilmOne, Israel Obatunde of Ideas Origin Media, and Ebele The Flutist, Nigeria’s foremost female flutist. Discussions covered topics such as ‘Beyond the Screen: Unraveling the Prospects in the Film Industry’ and ‘Storytelling: Reimagining Media and Content Production.’

The panel sessions were expertly moderated by Moses Agochukwu of Silverbird Film Distribution and Ayomide Idogun of Lightning Sports. The Showcase Experience featured Michael Odiong of Premier Records Limited, who provided valuable insights on talent development, marketing, and Premier Records’ impact on the African music industry. Attendees gained a deeper understanding of the latest trends and innovations shaping the entertainment and media landscape.

Advertisement

The awards ceremony celebrated outstanding achievements, with six winners being honored. Notable recipients included Obi Asika, Director General/CEO of the National Council for Arts & Culture, Nigeria, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Victoria Abiola Ajayi, Group CEO of TVC Communications, who was honored with the Exemplary Leadership Award (Media). Other winners included Mary Ephraim-Egbas (Industry Champion Award – Film), LG Nigeria Electronics (Smart Tech & Innovation Leadership Award), Ideas Origin Media (Design & Creative Excellence Award), and Premier Records Limited (Recording Legacy Company Award).

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s conference and awards. It was a fantastic opportunity for professionals to connect, learn, and celebrate the best in entertainment, media, technology, and the arts. Preparations are already underway to make EMTA 2025 an even greater success,” said Alaba Ayinuola, Publisher & CEO at BAO.

The event was made possible by the generous support of sponsors and partners, including Gold Sponsors Ideas Origin Media and LG Electronics Nigeria, as well as TVC Communications, Premier Records Limited, Olokpo App, and GAIA Africa. The event was excellently hosted by compere Segun Akinola, also known as MC SHEGAZY.