Eleven people were killed in China’s eastern Shandong province after a school bus lost control at a major pedestrian crossing.

According to news report, victims were trapped beneath the vehicle.

Six parents and five children were killed in the event, with one remaining in serious condition.

More than two dozen people were injured, according to the report.

Dongping Police Department said in a statement that a vehicle picking up students lost control at a junction in Dongping County, Shandong.

The incident is currently under investigation, police department said.

In July, a motor vehicle ploughed into pedestrians in Hunan province, killing eight people.

While, in May, a bus carrying 45 passengers including 39 students collided with a truck in Jiangsu province, partly due to negligent driving.

Report says traffic accidents, often deadly, are common in China because of weak enforcement of traffic rules and a lack of safety awareness.

China’s local media stated that the country is urging measures at primary and secondary schools across the country to ensure safety of students and schools including preventing safety hazards on campus, safe use of school buses, and traffic patrols.

