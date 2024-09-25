The Academic Staff Union of Universities has issued a 14-day strike warning ultimatum to the Federal Government, asking it to resolve all outstanding issues.

ASUU in a statement by its president, Emmanuel Osodeke, said the body is seeking the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement based on the Nimi Briggs Committee’s Draft Agreement of 2021.

It also demanded the release of withheld salaries due to the 2022 strike action, while expressing concern with the government’s lack of commitment and delay tactics.

ASUU is also demanding the release of unpaid salaries for staff on sabbatical, part-time, and adjunct appointments affected by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, and the payment of outstanding third-party deductions such as check-off dues and cooperative contributions.

It added that it wants funding for the revitalisation of public universities, partly captured in the 2023 Federal Government Budget, and the payment of Earned Academic Allowances partly captured in the 2023 Federal Government Budget.

Other issues include the proliferation of universities by Federal and State Governments, the implementation of the reports of visitation panels to universities, the reversal of the illegal dissolution of Governing Councils, and the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution as a replacement for IPPIS.