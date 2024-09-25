Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to ensuring food availability, affordability, and sufficiency in the state, as outlined in his ARISE Agenda.

He gave this position when he flagged of the 2nd planting season in Idu-Uruan local government area of the state.

The inputs received by the farmers include 10,000 cassava cuttings, 20,000 Improved oil palm seedlings, 5000 trays of pepper seedlings etc.

The governor hopes that this and other interventions implemented by his government under the ARISE Agenda would reduce food prices in the state in the near future.

He encouraged every resident to plant at least one crop.

