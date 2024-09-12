Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has said that about 35, 000 security personnel will be deployed to provide security cover for the September 21 governorship elections in Edo state.

This is in addition to about 80,000 other security personnel drawn from other sister security agencies.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting in Benin, Egbetokun disclosed that no local security outfits operating in the State will be allowed to be part of the election, adding that their operations remained suspended.

The IGP spoke just as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the commission was ready to conduct a free, fair, and transparent election.

According to the Police boss, the Nigerian Police was solely responsible for the management of election security working in collaboration with other national security agencies under the purview of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

Egbetokun warned that any individual or group engaging in unauthorised security functions before, during and after the election would face immediate arrest and prosecution, and potential troublemakers contemplating disruptive actions during the election to abandon such intentions.

He said: “In this election, the police will be deploying 35,000 personnel and this will be complemented by over 80,000 members of the armed forces and other security agencies.

While assuring the smooth conduct of three elections, the INEC Chairman said sensitive materials for the election would arrive in Edo state next week and be warehoused in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Explaining steps so far taken to ensure a successful election, Prof Yakubu said “On the part of INEC, active preparations for the election started last year with the release of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election as required by law.